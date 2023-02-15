Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

DPMLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,076. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.