Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as low as $13.63. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 132,519 shares traded.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
