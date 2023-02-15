Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.32

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 675220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $894.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 167.68%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,804 shares of company stock worth $2,734,080. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

