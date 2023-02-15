Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

D stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.