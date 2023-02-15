Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.14 and traded as high as C$7.66. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 773,644 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$668.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

About Doman Building Materials Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.