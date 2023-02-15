Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

