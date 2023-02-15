DLD Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LHC Group makes up 1.3% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of LHC Group worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.64.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.