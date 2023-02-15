Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 388,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,750,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

