Dimitry Dirienzo Sells 525 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Assurant Trading Down 2.5 %

AIZ stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.25. 294,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Assurant

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Assurant by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 150,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.