DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Critical Analysis

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Wereldhave’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.46 -$310.10 million ($2.63) -5.65 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wereldhave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Wereldhave has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -29.07% -2.68% -0.81% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wereldhave shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Wereldhave on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the investment and corporate level activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

