DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DDCCF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Baader Bank downgraded DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($22.04) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. DIC Asset has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.65.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

