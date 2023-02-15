Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

