Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DENN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King lifted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

