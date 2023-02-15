DEI (DEI) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $3,026.85 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00421648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

