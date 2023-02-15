Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $133.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

