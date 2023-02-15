David Kennon Inc Takes $2.57 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 96,067 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 692,995 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

