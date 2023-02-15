David Kennon Inc Acquires Shares of 58,150 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

David Kennon Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average of $189.74.

