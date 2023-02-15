DataHighway Price Reaches $3.61 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00015763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $115.67 million and $420,464.83 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00429689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.79 or 0.28463389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,085,442 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.45605542 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $406,207.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

