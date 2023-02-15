DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $202.92 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $202.92 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

