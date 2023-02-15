Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

LDI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 514,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,464. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

