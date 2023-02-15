Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.