Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

