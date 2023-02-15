Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.79 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

