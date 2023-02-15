Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,516,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,483,526. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $392.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.