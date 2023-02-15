Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 401.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

