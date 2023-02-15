Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.70. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 6,471 shares traded.
Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Daiwa Securities Group
Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.
