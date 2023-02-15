Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daihen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Daihen alerts:

Daihen Price Performance

OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.31. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$28.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.