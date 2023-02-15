Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $187.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Dai Profile
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,197,777,837 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
