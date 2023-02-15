Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 438,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,436. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.00 and a beta of 0.26. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,986,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,398. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

