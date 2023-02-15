Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in KLA were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $395.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.