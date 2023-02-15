Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 262,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,323. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $209.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

