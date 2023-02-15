Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,565 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

