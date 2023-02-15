Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $10.32 on Wednesday, hitting $192.86. 2,234,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.