Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.94. The stock had a trading volume of 472,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,496. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,372,899 shares of company stock valued at $100,729,103. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

