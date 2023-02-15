CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Update

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVSGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CVS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Tuesday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of veterinary services. It operates through the following segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. The Veterinary Practice segment provides specialist treatment for companion animals, equine, and farm animals.

