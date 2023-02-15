CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 677,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.