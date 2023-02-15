Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $832.63 million and approximately $165.72 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,901,739,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,517,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

