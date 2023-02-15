Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $149.11 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $796.46 million and $149.11 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,901,569,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,355,168 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

