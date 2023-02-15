Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.54% of Curtiss-Wright worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 148,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,078,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.