Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 329.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 213,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,960. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

