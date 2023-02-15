Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $211,435.93 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

