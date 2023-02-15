Critical Comparison: SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and SNDL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.77 -$7.77 million N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million N/A -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.18

Analyst Ratings

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and SNDL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,381.79%. SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 148.80%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than SNDL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of SNDL shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SNDL beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

