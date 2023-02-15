CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.
CRH Medical Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
