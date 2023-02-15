CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,963.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,963 ($48.11) and last traded at GBX 3,960 ($48.07), with a volume of 663862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,852.50 ($46.76).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($53.84) to GBX 4,545 ($55.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,534.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,277.45. The company has a market cap of £29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.93.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

