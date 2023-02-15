Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $132,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

