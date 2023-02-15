Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,040 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $161,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

