Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,772 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $111,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.18.

NYSE:EL opened at $255.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

