Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,404 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $163,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

