Credit Suisse AG Sells 100,042 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $115,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

