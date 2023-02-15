Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $124,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.